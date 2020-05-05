5 Things RAW got right on the episode before Money in the Bank (4th May 2020)

This week's RAW made the build to Money in the Bank even more interesting

The final episode of RAW before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view was a banger as it had some major matches that could seriously affect the outcomes of the encounters at the event.

Apollo Crews’ spot for the MITB ladder match was up for grabs in a Last Chance Gauntlet Match between some of the major players of RAW.

The Viking Raiders took on The Street Profits during the night, and their victory could pave the way for a RAW Tag Team Championship match at the event or in the weeks to come after that.

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also got a warm-up match against a rising face on RAW before her Championship match against Io Shirai on NXT this Wednesday.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things RAW got right on the episode before Money in the Bank.

#5 Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne’s surprise victory

The team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander were all set to take on the new heels on the block as they took on Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne. Vink and Thorne are now managed by MVP, and we could see the two men get some good matches on the Red brand in the months to come. However, he wasn’t there to support the team at ringside during this big match.

The two teams had a good fast-paced match where they traded the action throughout the bout. Thorne was able to take control as he pushed Alexander into the barricade and the two heels continued to use the power advantage on their opponents from thereon.

Advertisement

After some more action, Vink hit Ricochet with a boot to the face to pin the former United States Champion and pick up the victory.

This was a good tag team match that brought the best out of all four men. Vink and Thorne surprised a majority of the audience with a victory in this match as they are the newer and lesser-known team.

WWE should have had MVP at ringside if they’d booked the newer team to pick up the victory as it would have made an even bigger impact. However, this is good news for RAW as a newly emerging heel team can disrupt the Red brand’s tag team division similar to what The Forgotten Sons are doing on SmackDown.