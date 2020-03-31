5 things RAW got right on the final episode before WrestleMania 36

This week's episode had some great promos and matches that put final touches to WrestleMania rivalries.

Who will come out victorious for the Red brand at The Showcase of Immortals?

This week's RAW was off the charts!

The final episode of RAW before WrestleMania was filled with some recaps, promos, and exciting matches.

Charlotte Flair attacked Rhea Ripley before she could enter the Performance Center this week, ensuring that the rivalry between them stayed red hot. Aleister Black took to the ring again to squash his opponent at a time when we were hoping to see Bobby Lashley do something similar and make a point before his big WrestleMania match.

The Street Profits found out that they would compete against a new pairing for the RAW Tag Team Championships, while Asuka wiped out her opponent before her Tag Team Championship match at The Showcase of Immortals.

However, it was the promos that were intense once again and gave the fans a lot to look forward to at WrestleMania 36, this weekend.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania.

#5 The Women’s Tag Team Championship addition

Asuka was set to face a new face from NXT on RAW this week. Kayden Carter made her way out to the middle for a big opportunity in front of an empty arena.

The Empress of Tomorrow did not take the new Superstar seriously and mocked her which led to Carter hitting a dropkick on the Champion right after the opening bell.

Carter has been impressive on NXT and she managed to get some action in during the short match before Asuka took control. She continued to mock Carter before locking her in the Asuka Lock and making her tap out seconds later.

While Asuka’s match was nothing more than a squash, it helped establish two things. Firstly, it gave fans a look at another NXT Superstar who could turn out to be a force in the future, and getting an opportunity against someone like Asuka is something huge.

Secondly, it helped Asuka refine her heel character and shape it up even better. We saw more of the same Asuka we saw on commentary a couple of weeks ago, and it was great to see her comical villainous side once again. The segment was lacking Kairi Sane, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross, and Asuka was forced to carry the burden of the rivalry herself.

Soon after, the Women’s Tag Team Championship match between The Kabuki Warriors and the team of Bliss and Cross was confirmed for WrestleMania 36.

