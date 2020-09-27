WWE Clash of Champions 2020 is just hours away. Although the go-home episode of WWE RAW was disappointing, it at least did a lot to forward the RETRIBUTION storyline, although not in the best possible way. We now know who the members of RETRIBUTION are. Dominik Dijakovic will now be known as T-Bar, Dio Maddin will go as Mace and the third member, probably Shane Thorne, is now wrestling as Slapjack. As for the female members of RETRIBUTION, Mia Yim will be known as Reckoning from now on while Mercedes Martinez will be known as Retaliation.

This @WWE ThunderDome is a symbol of oppression. They want to control & manipulate you. We say NO MORE! We will invade the ThunderDome and claim it for RETRIBUTION! Wear your masks! Bring your signs! Allow the world to see that You Are #MAC̼ḘM̬O̙̖̳͌ͥ͋B #TRIBUTES & #RETRIBUTION! pic.twitter.com/CC0oI3JIJ6 — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 25, 2020

RETRIBUTION faced The Hurt Business in the main event of RAW but the match ended in a DQ loss for them, after which we saw a massive brawl end the show. RETRIBUTION are not booked for a match at WWE Clash of Champions tonight, but we will most likely see them in some sort of angle or segment on the show. How could WWE book RETRIBUTION at WWE Clash of Champions? We decided to take a look at some possible scenarios.

#5 RETRIBUTION attack Adam Pearce and confront Vince McMahon at WWE Clash of Champions

Adam Pearce has been doing his best to protect RAW from RETRIBUTION

Adam Pearce has been unable to control RETRIBUTION as they’ve wreaked havoc in WWE recently. We saw The Hurt Business telling Pearce that they would take care of RETRIBUTION, which has led to the feud between the two factions.

Clearly, RETRIBUTION does not see eye to eye with WWE management, and one way they could make a statement is by attacking Adam Pearce tonight. This would not only be a clear warning to anyone in management who tries to stop them, but WWE could also have the RETRIBUTION members confronting Vince McMahon backstage at WWE Clash of Champions and sending him a warning face to face.