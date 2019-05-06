5 Things Roman Reigns could do on his return to Monday Night Raw

Roman Reigns is apparently returning to Raw this week

Earlier in the week, WWE teased the possibility of drafting Roman Reigns back to Monday Night Raw and shortly afterward, the biggest acquisition on SmackDown Live history took to Twitter himself and noted that he will indeed be making a return to Raw this week.

Reigns took to Twitter and announced that despite being a part of SD Live, he still has some unfinished business to take care of over on Monday Night Raw. And in another recent tweet, 'The Big Dog' announced that he will indeed be kicking things off this week on Raw, meaning that the former Universal Champion is indeed heading back to the red brand this Monday night.

However, as of right now, we and the majority of the WWE Universe are still not sure why WWE has all of a sudden announced Reigns' return to Raw and the possibilities upon the return of the former World Champion are endless.

Nevertheless, with the Raw roster currently filled with talented men, Reigns could possibly pick a fight against someone from the red brand, given that 'The Big Dog' never backs down from a challenge. However, Reigns could also make any sort of other monumental challenge and in this article, I'll take an in-depth look at 5 things Roman Reigns could possibly do on this week's edition of Raw.

#5 Call out Brock Lesnar

The two powerhouses could clash one more time

With Brock Lesnar recently confirming his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, a return to the WWE for 'The Beast Incarnate' has been perfectly set up and with Roman Reigns heading back to Raw, chances are that 'The Big Dog' might be the first person to welcome Lesnar back to the company.

Lesnar hasn't been seen since his shocking title defeat to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 and if Reigns is to pick a fight upon his return to Raw, then what better way other than to re-ignite his rivalry with 'The Beast' and eventually confirm a rematch between the two in Saudi Arabia.

