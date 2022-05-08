5 things that Roman Reigns could have hinted in emotional promo 

Roman Reigns recently cut a promo at a WWE live event in Trenton, New Jersey, where he appeared to be saying farewell to the crowd with an emotional promo.

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion said the following in the brief promo, which has since gone viral online.

"I've been here many times, you know what I'm saying? I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. And I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support."

It's unclear what Reigns means by "I don't know if I'll be back here again," but here are some interesting possibilities for his recent revelation.

#5. Roman Reigns will no longer be wrestling live events

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE at present and currently holds the two biggest championships in the company. It's a surprise that he is working live events at all, given the risk of injury to him being on the road for 300-plus days a year.

The promo could be Reigns saying goodbye to the road as he reaches a point in his career where he can only be used as an on-screen wrestler. This would make him a much bigger deal, like someone of Brock Lesnar's caliber, and it would be treated as an attraction when he wrestles.

WWE would then be able to protect their main champion and provide him time off to rest up when needed since Reigns has a much heavier workload than many of the stars on the roster.

#4. Roman Reigns is set to take a hiatus from WWE

The Tribal Chief has become one of the most prominent attractions in WWE in recent years, but it's been made clear that he has a future on the silver screen if that's what he decides to pursue.

Reigns appeared alongside The Rock in The Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw and later had a cameo in The Wrong Missy, where he proved that he has what it takes to follow his cousin to Hollywood.

There have been hints that Reigns could be going in that direction in recent months, and this promo could be hinting that he is looking to take that step in his career while he still has that option.

#3. Roman Reigns is set to choose a brand to wrestle on

At present, The Tribal Chief can appear on both SmackDown and RAW since he holds both championships. There has recently been talk that executives from FOX are looking to lock down certain names as exclusive stars on their brand.

There is no bigger star than Roman Reigns in WWE at present, so it's likely that he will be locked down to SmackDown or moved over to RAW in the future. Meanwhile, this recent promo could be a hint that he won't be back as a SmackDown star or as a dual champion.

Reigns has traveled to Trenton a few times and could be a championship fighter, performing for RAW the next time WWE arrives in New Jersey.

#2. Roman Reigns could be leaving WWE

While many fans don't want to believe this reality, it could be that Reigns is hinting that he is looking to exit WWE. The dual champion is at the top of his game, and if he wants to step out and pursue a career elsewhere like Batista, The Rock, and John Cena before him, then he needs to do it while he is still a household name.

Reigns noted that he hoped to wrestle into his early 50s in an interview last year, but wrestling is an ever-changing place, and he could have now changed his mind.

"I told Neil when we first met over a year ago, that I want to grind it out for the next 15 years," Reigns said. "I want to maximize my potential for the next 15 years. And I told him, 'This is who I am, as a performer, as a talent, but I also am a father, I'm a husband. I wear all these different hats.' And man, we've been on an unbelievable journey thus far," via The Sportster.

#1. Roman Reigns could be set to take a hiatus because of health issues

Roman Reigns himself revealed that he had been battling long-term health issues back in 2018. The Tribal Chief has been open with the WWE Universe about his health issues, and the grueling traveling schedule can't help the star, who announced that he was in remission upon his return in 2019.

Reigns has been wrestling at the highest level since he returned back at SummerSlam in 2020 and could be due for a break to rest up and recover. While he is holding two championships, it would be impossible for him to take the time away. Therefore, it's likely that he will drop at least one heading into or at SummerSlam before taking some time away while he awaits his WrestleMania challenger.

