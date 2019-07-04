5 Things Roman Reigns should do before his WWE career ends

Roman Reigns and The Rock are real-life cousins

Whether you like or loathe Roman Reigns’ current character on WWE television, it cannot be denied that the former Shield member will go down as one of the most successful Superstars of his generation.

Following his dominant performances alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as one-third of The Shield, Reigns broke out as a singles competitor in June 2014 and went on to headline the next four WrestleMania events against Brock Lesnar (x2), Triple H and The Undertaker.

In February 2019, the man behind the Reigns persona, Joe Anoaʻi, announced that he was set to return to in-ring action after a four-month absence due to his battle with leukemia, and he has since become a regular presence on Raw and SmackDown Live again.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Sportster, the three-time WWE champion hinted that he could be looking to transition away from the ring within the next couple of years to pursue opportunities in acting.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five things that Reigns should do in WWE before he brings an end to his in-ring career.

#5 Reclaim the Universal Championship

After Roman Reigns announced in October 2018 that he had been diagnosed with leukemia for the second time, Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel to win the vacant Universal Championship.

Since then, Seth Rollins has became the champion, defeating Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, while Reigns is yet to re-enter the main-event scene on Raw to challenge for a title that he never officially lost.

In the three years that the Universal Championship has existed, none of the five previous holders of the title – Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Reigns – received an immediate title rematch.

Given that Reigns, like Balor in 2016, was forced to give up his championship, it would only be right for “The Big Dog” to be granted a match for Raw’s top male title after his rivalry with Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre & Co. is over.

Technically, the former Shield member is a SmackDown Live Superstar, meaning he should be in the WWE Championship picture instead of the Universal Championship picture, but the introduction of the ‘Wild Card Rule’ has essentially made the brand split pointless.

