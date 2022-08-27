5 Things Ronda Rousey could do at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is set to take place on Saturday, September 3rd. The major event will feature most of the top stars in World Wrestling Entertainment, and now we know it may feature another legitimate attraction. Be warned that spoilers for next week's edition of SmackDown are included in the article.

Ronda Rousey was suspended nearly a month ago due to her attack on a WWE match official at SummerSlam. Since her suspension, The Baddest Woman On The Planet has made some impromptu appearances on SmackDown, which ultimately culminated in her being arrested.

On next week's edition of SmackDown, Adam Pearce will announce that he has lifted Rousey's suspension. He made it clear that he would have fired her if he had the power to do so. Pearce then made the mistake of calling her "the single biggest b**ch" he's ever met," which eventually led to The Rowdy One locking him in the Armbar submission.

While she isn't currently scheduled for a match heading into the UK event, the former champion could make an impact on the show in several ways. Below are five things Ronda Rousey could do at WWE Clash at the Castle:

#5. She might attack Adam Pearce again

Ronda Rousey confronts security deployed by Adam Pearce

WWE SmackDown was taped a week earlier for talent to reach the UK on time. Hence, Pearce's status following Rousey's attack isn't known. The on-screen official may have been severely injured following The Rowdy One's vicious assault.

However, there's a chance that Pearce isn't injured and may fly to Cardiff, Wales, to oversee the mega event. If both Adam Pearce and Rousey choose to appear at Clash at the Castle, further chaos may ensue. This could then lead to a heated interaction between the adversaries, much to the crowd's delight.

#4. Ronda Rousey might cause a no-contest by attacking Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey has proven that she isn't afraid to bend the rules and attack anybody she wants to hurt, no matter the time and place. She's attacked referees, security, WWE officials, and superstars.

Liv Morgan is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle. Rousey believes she should be the champion, so the upcoming bout will likely provoke her to launch another brutal assault.

If Rousey does show up to the event, she may crash the bout by decimating both women involved. Her recent actions show that a random attack isn't out of character for the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Moreover, she'd certainly make a lasting impression on the roster if she took this route.

#3. She could intentionally cause Shayna Baszler to lose

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey have a lot of history together. Before either superstar joined WWE, both were known for their time in mixed martial arts.

Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, the two stars have only interacted on television a handful of times. They've been shown training together in the past, but the duo has rarely been united on-screen.

Shayna Baszler recently lambasted Rousey for some of her actions, telling The Rowdy One that she had to play by the rules to get what she wanted. Rousey scoffed at the notion and mentioned that Baszler used to be a killer. While the two haven't properly interacted on-screen since the altercation, there may be lingering resentment.

If Rousey is holding a grudge against her former sparring partner, she may cost her the win when The Queen of Spades challenges for the SmackDown Women's Championship. This angle could also potentially allow the UFC Hall of Famer to re-enter the championship picture.

#2. Rousey could cost Liv Morgan her title at WWE Clash at the Castle

Liv Morgan is the SmackDown Women's Champion

At WWE Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan shocked the world. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and then cashed in her briefcase on Ronda Rousey the very same night to become the women's champion.

The two stars had a rematch at SummerSlam where Rousey dominated Morgan but lost to a quick pin while she had the champion locked in a submission hold. Unfortunately for The Rowdy One, the referee missed the fact that The Miracle Kid tapped out seconds before the three-count.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet likely believes both wins were flukes, and while she gave Morgan a pass for the initial victory, she is clearly resentful over the SummerSlam finish. Rousey may choose to seek revenge at Clash at the Castle by costing Liv the win. In doing so, she'd also aid her long-time friend Baszler in winning the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time.

#1. She could be added to the SmackDown Women's Championship match

Fans at WWE Clash at the Castle could be in for a major treat if Ronda Rousey does appear at the event. Due to the surprising outcomes of her past two championship matches, it could be argued that Rousey deserves a title opportunity.

If the promotion's management agrees, the former RAW Women's Champion could be added to the bout between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler. The star's potential inclusion will increase the stakes and the hype around the contest.

Rousey being added to the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle could open up numerous possibilities. She could attempt to get her hands on Morgan and even earn back the title she lost in the summer.

More interestingly, however, is the idea of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler clashing in the match. Of course, there's always a chance that the two would collaborate to decimate the champion.

If The Baddest Woman On The Planet does make her presence known at Clash at the Castle, there are several intriguing directions she could take. Whether she competes at the event, interrupts a significant match, or does anything else of note, fans will be excited if Rousey makes her presence felt.

