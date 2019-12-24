5 things Samoa Joe can do as a babyface on WWE RAW

Samoa Joe would make a phenomenal babyface

After suffering a broken thumb, Samoa Joe took some time off WWE TV, but he returned as a commentator on RAW and has done a stellar job. When Joe does decide to hang up his boots, he has a pretty sweet permanent gig waiting for him. However, it seems like he's returning to the ring once again, but this time, he'll be a babyface.

Seth Rollins and AOP went on a path of destruction on RAW, attacking Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens. Akam and Rezar then put their hands on Joe, putting him through the announce table. This could surely lead to a face turn for the Samoan Submission Machine.

Joe has been the voice of reason on the Red brand's commentary team, constantly bringing astute points and expert analysis that only an industry veteran who is still in the game could bring. This is a natural turn for him, as he is set to play the good guy for the first time on the main roster.

The former United States Champion began his NXT career as a babyface, before quickly slotting into his more comfortable heel role to feud with Finn Balor. However, with Samoa Joe seemingly turning babyface for the first time on RAW, here are five things he could do.

#5 A loose alliance

These two have similar trajectories

Samoa Joe got attacked by Seth Rollins and AOP, who are currently feuding with Kevin Owens. When you think about it, both of them aren't very different. They both had successful careers outside of WWE, with no real indication that the company would sign them.

Owens and Joe joined NXT with no guarantee that Vince McMahon would want them on the main roster. They started as babyfaces, before quickly turning heel to enter the main event scene in Full Sail.

Joe even made his NXT debut at KO's expense, interrupting his devastating beating of Sami Zayn at Takeover: Unstoppable. They eventually joined the main roster, after stints with the NXT Championship.

The Samoan even allied with Owens when he arrived on RAW, in the lead up to WrestleMania 33. Eventually, both men have found themselves together again. This time though, it's thanks to the wrath of the villainous Architect and his henchmen. Funny how things work out.

This program could help form a loose alliance based on mutual respect between two modern wrestling greats. As everything in pro wrestling is cyclical, Owens and Joe could eventually form a full-blown tag team and challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championships in the future.

