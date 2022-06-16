5 things Sasha Banks could do after WWE

WWE has reportedly released Sasha Banks. While it still isn't confirmed as of this writing, it could be by the time you're reading this. However, given the buzz that the claim has caused, we feel it's the right time to assess The Boss' options outside of WWE.

Many felt she would be a WWE-lifer, but as we've seen in the last few years, even former world champions aren't safe from getting the ax. However, Sasha Banks shouldn't struggle to find work. Many consider her a generational talent and one of the best in-ring female performers in history.

This list features a mix of the obvious and not-so-obvious options that The Boss could have after WWE:

#5. Sasha Banks might take her talents to the far east

The Boss with Japanese wrestler Mina Shirakawa

Sasha Banks has never hidden her love for Japanese culture, ranging from wrestling to anime. She has been inspired by legendary talents, even citing the great (and retired) Manami Toyota as a dream opponent.

Nobody would expect Banks' first move post-WWE to be out of the country. It's her comfort zone, but if there is any top female WWE star who can pull it off in Japan, it's Sasha Banks.

There is an abundance of opponents in the east. Perhaps a promotion like STARDOM could benefit from having one of wrestling's biggest stars in tenure.

#4. A shock move to IMPACT Wrestling?

IMPACT Wrestling could build its company around Banks

It's obvious where most wrestling fans want Sasha Banks to go. However, it should be noted that with AEW, they are at risk of continuously being added to an already stacked roster.

However, IMPACT Wrestling would highly benefit from having a top star like Banks on their side. Unfortunately for the likes of Deonna Purazzo, it would mean losing the status as the top female talent. The company would undoubtedly make Banks one of the centerpieces of the company as she holds massive star power.

It would be an excellent place for her to develop and grow as a wrestler. For the skeptics, AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre are among the many names that grew in IMPACT Wrestling.

#3. Entering the world of Hollywood

Koska Reeves was Banks' first major acting role

Many fans think that Sasha Banks was highly underutilized in WWE despite all her success. It could be because she is viewed as one of the few superstars on the roster with mainstream stardom.

There aren't too many superstars who have successfully crossed over into the mainstream. Hulk Hogan did it during his prime, The Rock did it better than anybody, and John Cena and Batista are rapidly reaching big-star status in Hollywood.

Banks' appearance as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian worked as her entry into acting. This could be something she continues to pursue after WWE.

#2. The breath of fresh air for AEW's women's division

Since it's the obvious one, let's get it out of our way. Sasha Banks to AEW is a huge possibility. Tony Khan can certainly afford to break out a cheque for her signing, as she is marketable enough to get a return on investment.

If it really happens, Banks will be among AEW's biggest signings in 2022. She will be a breath of fresh air in a division that continues to grow. AEW women's roster hasn't always had the best publicity, and her signing alone could change its perception.

There are also quite a few dream opponents for Banks at AEW. You can check that out here.

#1. A long break before returning to wrestling on the independent scene

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Realistically, it wouldn't surprise us if Sasha Banks simply stepped away from the public eye for a while. She has likely earned enough to support herself, and her current break comes after three years, two of which were spent as one of the key stars of the pandemic era.

It's been close to a month since her walkout from RAW with Naomi. The situation could be difficult for The Boss to process, and it would likely be best for her to step away from the public eye while working on other projects.

Wrestling was her first love, so rest assured, she will step in the ring again. Fans will have to stay tuned to see where The Boss heads next.

