5 Things SmackDown got right on the episode after WrestleMania 36

The new Universal Champion faced some new challenges while the women set up their own on the episode after WrestleMania.

Will the Universal Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion be able to wiggle out of the hurdles put in place for them?

The action on SmackDown is beginning to reheat after WrestleMania

The final show of the week following WrestleMania tried to keep the momentum going but failed on a few occasions. New Universal Champion Braun Strowman opened up the show with a rather weak promo but met his first challenger in the process.

The segment was followed by a good Women’s Tag Team Championship match, and the night picked up pace thereafter.

A new faction debuted on SmackDown and showed their dominance right away, while Sheamus returned to the ring once again to show that he was still in the business and looking for a fight.

The final segment of the show was one of the best of the week, and the former Universal Champion laid down a huge challenge for the new titleholder.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things SmackDown got right on the episode following WrestleMania 36.

#5 The Triple Threat Tag Team Championship match announcement

The Miz and John Morrison held the latest edition of The Dirt Sheet in the ring. They spoke about Morrison’s victory at WrestleMania 36 to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The heels performed a song before The Usos interrupted and seemed unimpressed with their musical talent. The brothers took shots at the heels before The New Day could join them too.

Since John Morrison, Jimmy Uso, and Kofi Kingston represented their teams at The Show of Shows, Big E pitched the idea of having a Triple Threat Match between the three men who did not get a chance to compete at the event.

Kingston then revealed that the match will take place next week, and the heels did not seem too impressed. However, this could be the perfect way to have The Miz give up the titles, and have Morrison turn on him leading to a long-term rivalry between the two men.

Yes, the duo has been good Champions, but it’s time the company works on new rivalries rather than simply putting the three teams up against each other while other teams wait on the sidelines.

With the Superstar Shake-Up on the horizon, a lot could change on the Blue brand sooner than later. A solo run for Morrison could help him rise up the cards and finally get a shot at a top title in the company.

