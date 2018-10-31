5 things that can happen at Crown Jewel

Who will be crowned as the Universal champion?

Among the political tension and the ongoing debate regarding whether Crown Jewel should take place in Saudi Arabia, WWE has once again shown its bold spirit by moving forward with this event. Many Superstars have openly supported this event and are seeing the upcoming PPV as a symbol of change.

Raw is going to crown a new Universal Champion at Crown Jewels after Roman Reigns has relinquished the championship in order to defeat Leukemia. This has resulted in a one-on-one match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, a match which is highly anticipated by the wrestling fans around the planet.

The Brothers of Destruction are going to face the Generation-X in a legendary tag-team match. Although both these teams have been pioneers in WWE, they have never faced each other. It will be a historic night in Riyadh as Shawn Michaels is going to put his retirement on hold and lace his boots to compete once again.

The wrestling world is buzzing with the possible outcomes of the matches. So here are the complete result predictions for the upcoming event.

#5 DX defeats the Brothers of Destruction as Kane gets pinned, Undertaker attacks HBK after the match

The match will end by stirring the new beginnings.

Out of all the possible matches which Shawn Michaels could have on his return, he has decided to wear the green and partner with his best friend, Triple H, to take on the team of the Undertaker and Kane.

Last week on Raw, the Showstopper tried to gain an upper hand by successfully delivering some sweet chin music to the Deadman. However, the Undertaker gazed DX with his icy cold eyes as the cameras stopped rolling for the show.

There are speculations that the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are scripted to face each other at WrestleMania 35. Thus, this tag-team match is going to be a stepping stone to achieve that. The night could end with Kane getting some sweet chin music from HBK as the Generation-X makes a successful comeback. However, the celebration could be short-lived as the Deadman attacks HBK after the match to continue the rivalry.

