Who is going to be the Best in the World?

WWE Crown Jewel is just a few days away, but there is a lot of suspense regarding the Superstars who are going to compete in the WWE World Cup tournament. This past Monday, Bobby Lashley replaced John Cena for the tournament after the sixteen times world champion legitimately refused to take part in the event considering the tensed political situation.

The tournament bracket was revealed earlier this week on Raw, where the quarterfinals and semifinals are going to take between the Superstars of the same brand. The final will have a participant from each of the brands, and the winner will earn the title of the Best in the World.

Considering the bracket, here are the complete predictions for this prestigious tournament.

# Quarterfinal 1: Seth Rollins defeats Bobby Lashley; Mr. Monday Night rolls

Monday Night Rollins will start Friday with a bang.

Bobby Lashley has lost to Finn Balor for two weeks in a row, but he made a statement as the assaulted the winner after their match. Not to mention, his spokesperson, Lio Rush, has been instrumental in providing help during his matches.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins’ mind was occupied by the attack Dean Ambrose executed on him two weeks ago. He tried to reason for the attack, but the Lunatic Fringe kept silent.

Although the Dominator seems to have an advantage here, let’s not forget that he got the spot at the last minute. Hence, it will be too much to expect from him to defeat the Mr. Monday Night in a clean fight.

# Quarterfinal 2: Jeff Hardy defeats Miz; not so awesome night for the A-Lister

The Enigma flies high.

Miz is one wrestler who knows how to win the matches. By hook or crook, he gets the job done. However, Jeff Hardy is famous for his risk-taking abilities and hi-flying manoeuvres.

The fans at Riyadh would love to see the Enigma pick up the victory and represent the Blue brand in the Semifinals. Not to mention, the image of a cribbing Miz after his defeat would be a bonus for the fans.

