5 things that can happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

After an underwhelming Royal Rumble event, WWE looks to get back on track as the Road to WrestleMania hits its last pit stop at the Elimination Chamber in Jeddah.

On the WWE RAW side of the show, Rey Mysterio will go one-on-one with The Miz.

Becky Lynch will defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Lita.

In the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Saudi Arabia, Liv Morgan will take on Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, and Alexa Bliss. The winner will receive a WWE RAW Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania 38.

In the main event for the red brand, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles inside the Elimination Chamber.

On the WWE SmackDown side of the show, The Usos will defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Viking Raiders.

Drew McIntyre will take on Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Ronda Rousey and Naomi will take on Charlotte Flair and Soya Deville.

In the main event for the blue brand, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg.

In this article, we explore five things that can happen at this Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

#5. Becky Lynch retaining the WWE RAW Women's Championship can be one of the things that can happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Becky Lynch will defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber against Lita.

It was a match that caught many by surprise after fans thought Lita's Royal Rumble appearance was a one-off. Not many are complaining, though, as this is considered a dream match, even by Becky herself.

Lita used reverse psychology to get this match. She came out and complimented Becky and got her to say she would never decline a challenge. That led to Lita making a challenge for Elimination Chamber, and Becky was cornered.

The outcome for the match will see Becky Lynch retain the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Lynch's presence at WrestleMania seems obvious based on the past few months of storytelling. This is just one last obstacle she has to clear before that showdown.

For Lita, her future after Elimination Chamber is unclear. One would assume, though, that if she has a good performance, WWE will want to have her do something at WrestleMania.

What that would be is also unclear, but a match with Sasha Banks or a returning Bayley would be a great WrestleMania program.

