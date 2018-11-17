5 things that could happen at this year's Survivor Series

This is going to be fun

Well Well...another pay per view already. WWE really is in a mood for overkill and cramping up these many events in such a tight schedule has made it very confusing for the viewer even to sometimes even catch a breath and look around to realize what the hell has been going on.

Viewers have not even recovered from the previous show and already the next one is upon us.

As a result, in terms of storyline, we don't really have much. Heck, there has been chopping and changing happening even in the matches. So much has happened in the last two weeks that many are not even sure what the lineup is.

It was supposed to be AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar but all of a sudden Styles lost the title out of nowhere and now we don't have that bout and in its place, we have Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar. An interesting matchup for sure but did you really see this coming?

It was supposed to two badass women going against each other in Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey but hey, Nia Jax punched the daylights out of Lynch's face and now its Charlotte Flair who is replacing her.

And what's the icing on the cake? Charlotte was the member of team SmackDown but now she's out so even there we don't know what's going on.

There's a match between the tag teams of raw versus the tag teams of smackdown and by the looks of it, no one cares on either side.

There's a match between Team Raw (Men) vs Team Smackdown and even for that one, it's confusing to see what's going on.

The problem with the lack of time is that no feud has really developed and no storyline has really evolved. All we have is a circus and not many have much idea what's happening.

What this does, though, is making it fun to make predictions for such an event because come what may, WWE would always find a path to do the things WWE way.

#1 Dean Ambrose costing Seth Rollins the Win

A match with next to zero storyline

The number of confrontations between Seth and Nakamura? Zero. The number of times both have talked about the fight? Zero again.

Seth Rollins is embroiled in a very intense feud with Dean Ambrose right while Nakamura on the other hand neither has an opponent nor a feud.

So even though when we have Seth Rollins as the Intercontinental Champion fighting against Nakamura, the US Champion there is more focus on the feud between Ambrose and Rollins.

Guess what, Ambrose is free in Survivor series. Has no match, nothing. You can bet your bottom dollar that Ambrose is going to interfere in this match.

Most likely Rollins would be about to end the match with his finisher and at that time we'll have Ambrose interfering and helping Nakamura with the win.

It would make the feud even more edgy between the two Shield members.

