The King of Kings!

There have been many Superstars throughout the history of WWE that have played a major role in making it such a huge success and shaping the industry of professional wrestling. One such man and arguably one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history is the 14-time World Champion, Triple H.

Being one of the senior-most Superstars to still be an active in-ring competitor, Triple H will complete two and a half decades with WWE this week. The company has announced a special 25th Anniversary celebration of the Game's career on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown on April 24, 2020.

One of the major behind-the-scene authorities in the company, Triple H is the current Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE as well as the senior producer of NXT. Many consider him to be the next in line to run the company if and when Vince McMahon steps down.

So what could we expect from this special anniversary celebration of The Game? Let's check out five things that could happen during this special edition of SmackDown. Be sure to comment down and share with us your favorite moment in Triple H's career.

#5 Triple H comes out to celebrate with his colleagues and friends

DX

In his 25 years long career with the company, there have been numerous people who have helped and been a part of this journey with the Game. WWE has a tradition of having segments to celebrate the career of their Superstars with their closed ones coming out to celebrate with them in the ring.

The King of Kings got inducted into the Hall of Fame last year as part of the legendary faction, D-Generation X. Unfortunately, it might not be possible for WWE to have a lot of his friends and colleagues appear at his anniversary celebration on SmackDown due to the current restrictions.

Still, we can expect Triple H to come out to celebrate with a couple of the most important people in his life, both personally and professionally - Shawn Michaels and Stephanie McMahon. Having his best friend and his wife to celebrate the moment with him would surely be memorable!