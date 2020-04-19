5 Unexpected things that could happen in the Money in the Bank match at the WWE Headquarters

Money in the Bank 2020 will be a unique show!

WWE Universe has often raised questions over the creativity of the company in recent times but, if there's one thing that WWE has proven in the last few months amidst this COVID-19 pandemic, it is that if they want to, then they can be way more creative than what we can imagine. The recent announcement about WWE having an incredibly unique twist in this year's Money in the Bank matches is proof of the same.

As WWE is advertising it, this year the Superstars will climb the corporate ladder at Money in the Bank as, for the first time, the matches will be taking place at the WWE Headquarters. Not just that, the match will begin on the ground floor, but the MITB briefcase and the contract will be hanging on the roof of the Titan Towers.

The idea sounds incredibly interesting, and WWE has so much that they can do in these matches and further explore the genre of cinematic wrestling matches. The announcement has created a buzz among the WWE Universe as everyone is busy anticipating the level of drama and entertainment that this unique match would bring to our TV screens.

In this article, I present to you five unexpected things that could happen in these MITB matches. Be sure to comment and let us know your theories and opinions about this epic announcement.

#5 A treasure hunt to get to the MITB briefcase on the roof

This year's #MITB is set to be unique!

The Superstars will climb the corporate ladder and retrieve the #MITB briefcase, hanging at the roof of the #WWE HQ!! #SmackDown #SmackDownonFox pic.twitter.com/MRAsBLsKVR — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) April 18, 2020

So in all likeliness, these MITB matches will be the newest edition to the WWE Cinematic Universe, as sarcastically termed by many fans on the Internet. As seen at WrestleMania 36 in the Boneyard match and the Firefly Funhouse match, such matches can prove to be very entertaining, if booked properly.

A Superstar is supposed to go all the way from the ground floor of the Headquarters to the roof, and there's so much WWE can do with this concept. Imagine the match being some sort of a treasure hunt where Superstars are trying to find a way to the top of the building.

They are, after all, supposed to climb the corporate ladder and it won't be as simple as climbing the ladder in a normal MITB match. Who can help them to do so?