5 things that could happen at WWE TLC 2019

Here's what could go down at WWE TLC this Sunday

WWE TLC is the last PPV of 2019 and the final stop before The Road to WrestleMania officially kicks off.

The build-up to the show has been poor, mostly because the matches were announced just a few days to the event. All three of WWE's tag team titles will be defended at the event, including the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Although TLC isn't a major PPV, it could turn out to be a memorable show if WWE takes the right steps and makes proper booking decisions. In this article, we discuss five things that could happen at WWE TLC this Sunday.

#5 The Miz overcomes Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt will clash with the A-LIster at TLC

Bray Wyatt will step into the ring in his natural form for the first time in over a year to take on The Miz at TLC. Since SummerSlam, his fiendish alter ego has taken all the bumps in the ring while he hosted the Firefly Funhouse on RAW and SmackDown.

The Fiend was originally supposed to defend his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at TLC but that was nixed after Bryan reportedly requested the company to remove him from the match.

The A-Lister will take Bryan's place when he clashes with the Universal Champion but it'll be in a non-title match. Since the title won't be on the line and the former won't be taking on The Fiend, Miz is capable of defeating Wyatt at TLC. Wyatt even brought Miz's family into the feud, so the A-Lister has something to fight for.

If Wyatt loses this match, it'll only make The Fiend look stronger because the latter will remain undefeated.

The Miz has a 50/50 chance of winning this match, so the match may end by count-out or disqualification and he could still be declared the victor.

