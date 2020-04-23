Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Only a few weeks ago, Braun Strowman replaced Roman Reigns in a match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. He faced him and won the match. Now, the new Universal Champion has started a rivalry against his former leader, Bray Wyatt.

Strowman is scheduled to face the Firefly Fun House version of Wyatt at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and fans are eager to know if the former Eater Of Worlds will regain the Universal Championship. It has been only a few weeks since The Monster Among Men won the Universal Championship and it's his first reign with a major title. Does that mean Wyatt doesn’t stand a chance to win the championship? Obviously not.

He can indeed defeat Strowman – although, it may seem unlikely. But still, here are five things that could happen if The Monster Among Men loses at Money in the Bank.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 The Money in the Bank winner challenges Bray Wyatt

BREAKING: WWE Superstars will climb the corporate ladder at #MITB!



The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters but the briefcases will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower! https://t.co/iGoIUggwzo pic.twitter.com/TqawawkBXs — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020

Another interesting thing to note is that several Superstars will climb the corporate ladder to win the MITB briefcase. Something like this hasn’t happened in WWE before, and this is why fans are excited about the show. WWE doesn’t experiment with their product often but it’s good that they are at least trying to keep the fans engaged during these uncertain times.

If Bray Wyatt wins the Universal Championship at the ppv, the Superstar who becomes Mr. Money in the Bank could choose to cash it his briefcase on him. Here’s why.

One knows that Wyatt has a huge advantage in his matches when he is in his Fiend persona. But will he prepared for an impromptu match especially when he is competing in the Firefly Fun House version.

The Money in the Bank winner could wait until the right time to cash in his contract against Wyatt. This way, he will have an advantage over him.

Advertisement

Consider this. The Firefly Fun House Wyatt is standing after retaining the title when someone comes to cash-in. Certainly, it’s much easier to defeat Wyatt this way.