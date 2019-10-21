5 things that could happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE could build upon a number of stories and a new faction this week

WWE has been steamrolling in their buildup to the Crown Jewel event and has opened up the coffers to attract some huge celebrities to participate in the company’s fourth big outing in Saudi Arabia.

Even though the buildup towards the event has been grand, the company still needs to focus on building some other Superstars and rivalries, while also building up its most entertaining brand, NXT.

With all that in hand, the company will be looking to do something big on each brand’s episode this week. Keeping that in mind, we have compiled a list of five things that the company should do during the upcoming episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#1 Andrade & Aleister Black impress once again

A long rivalry between these two men down the line could be what's best for business

Last week on RAW, we watched Andrade moved to the RAW brand after a decent run on SmackDown and immediately coming out to score a win over Ali. Right after that, Aleister Black too emerged on RAW to score a huge victory over former NXT colleague Eric Young.

Both men made a big statement on the RAW brand right after their arrival, and need to carry on that moment.

When both men were part of SmackDown, they were booked well but featured in far too few matches. Black got very few televised matches during his SmackDown run, while Andrade was seen as a breakout star at first but slowly disappeared from television after bringing Rey Mysterio to the brink of retirement.

Keeping in mind that both men are former NXT Champions, the RAW brand has two extremely valuable assets in their hands now which they should use effectively.

The creatives should allow the two men television time again this week, and give both Superstars big wins to carry forward. This could result in a rivalry between them in the coming weeks, and we could potentially get a No. 1 contender for the United States Championship out of them.

