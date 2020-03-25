5 things that may happen if Daniel Bryan wins the Intercontinental Championship

Daniel Bryan is set to face Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Bryan could be a phenomenal Intercontinental Champion.

5 years later, this could happen again

Most of the WrestleMania 36 card has been set, with another few matches about to be announced this week. Among those is Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship, which will be confirmed if Drew Gulak defeats Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday Night SmackDown.

While this sounds like a dream match, the character shift that Zayn has undergone makes this different from what we would have expected two of the most talented wrestlers in the world to produce at WrestleMania. Either way, Bryan winning the IC Title is the likely outcome of this story.

If it does happen, it will be another WrestleMania moment for the world's toughest vegan to add to his diverse collection. Also, there is a lot of potential in a Daniel Bryan midcard title reign in today's WWE landscape.

Bryan previously held the Intercontinental Championship in 2015 after winning a ladder match at WrestleMania, but his intended plans with the title were compromised as his reign was cut short due to injury. Hopefully, his second reign is a lot better if he does indeed win the title from Sami Zayn.

Here are five things that may happen if Daniel Bryan becomes the next Intercontinental Champion.

#5 The Artist's Collective move to the tag division

The tag divison could do with some bolstering

Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro have been in the Intercontinental Championship picture since their formation as a unit in the fall of 2019. So, once Zayn loses the IC Title, there is a possibility that the trio known as the Artist's Collective moves on to other things on SmackDown.

The Blue brand's tag team division is decent, with some good depth to it. Teams like The Usos, The New Day and Heavy Machinery could use some fresh opponents once WrestleMania is over and done with.

Maybe with The Miz and John Morrison entering singles competition, the artistic trio could venture into the tandems scene on FOX. Cesaro and Nakamura would make for excellent tag team champions, with Zayn as their mouthpiece.

