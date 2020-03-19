Daniel Bryan reveals WWE is going to give him a six-week break

It is rare for WWE to give top Superstars lengthy breaks

Daniel Bryan's wife Brie Bella is expecting their second child

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak

Daniel Bryan mentioned on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast that WWE is going to grant him six weeks’ paternity leave when Brie Bella gives birth to their second child later this year.

Brie and Nikki Bella announced in January that they are both pregnant and their due dates, expected to be around late July/early August, are just two weeks apart.

Discussing his daughter Birdie and his plans for the future with Brie, Bryan revealed that he no longer considers himself a full-time wrestler and he would like to compete “once a month or once every couple of months”.

He also praised WWE for allowing him to have time off when their second child is born – something that is rare in the United States.

“WWE has been great. They're going to give me six-week paternity leave, which so few places in the US do that. So I'll get to be home those first six weeks. After that, it's not long until my contract is up. We've been talking about what we do from there.” [H/T Fightful]

In all likelihood, that means Bryan is going to be off WWE television during the time of SummerSlam 2020, which is scheduled to take place on August 23 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.