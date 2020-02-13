5 Things that must happen at NXT TakeOver: Portland

It's going to be a wild night!

NXT TakeOver: Portland is the next big event that will take place for the Black and Gold brand. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the event since the success of the NXT TakeOver: WarGames followed by NXT’s massive victory at Survivor Series.

All four main Championships of the brand will be on the line during the event, and fans will also see a battle between two pairs of bitter rivals who’re looking to end each other’s careers.

Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa will come face to face for the NXT Championship, while Rhea Ripley will take on Bianca Belair for the women’s version of the title.

Johnny Gargano will take on the man who tried to end his career late last year and seek revenge against Finn Balor. This is a grudge match that fans have desperately been waiting for, and it could possibly be the final match of one of the Superstars’ careers.

With so much on the line, we will look at the five things that must happen at NXT TakeOver: Portland to make it a big success.

#5 The Broserweights draw first blood

Pete Dunne isn’t the most fun-loving guy in NXT, but since he has been paired with The Super King of Bros, it seems like he’s slowly beginning to get a smile on his face.

Dunne and Matt Riddle defied all odds to win the Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament which has allowed them a chance to compete for Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT Tag Team Championships. While Dunne and Riddle didn’t sound like the most impressive pairing at first, their teamwork has turned out to be one of the most interesting ones with their paired moves proving to be way too effective.

Undisputed Era has been holding the Tag Team Championships for about six months now and are already in their third reign.

With Undisputed Era already achieving everything a faction possibly can in a brand, NXT should allow The Broserweights to defeat the heels and take their most prized possession.

Undisputed Era seems ready to move to another brand, and The Broserweights could free them of the burden of carrying the gold belts around, allowing them to look for other opportunities instead.

The Broserweights have turned out to become one of the most fan-favorite teams in WWE in such a short time, and NXT should use that to allow the Dusty Rhodes Classic winners to push ahead and stay relevant.

