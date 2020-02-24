5 things that must happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

WWE must make some interesting bookings to make Super ShowDown a big success

The Superstars of WWE will be making another trip to Saudi Arabia later this week as WWE Super ShowDown is all set for February 27, 2020.

Superstars of both RAW and SmackDown will battle at the event, and fans might even catch an NXT Superstar in the form of Mansoor take to the ring during the event.

No less than five Championships will be defended during the event, while the Superstars of RAW will also battler for the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy.

With so many prizes on the line, there is no doubt in our minds that this overseas pay-per-view will be another great show and give fans exactly what they are looking for.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen at Super ShowDown to make the event a successful and memorable one.

#5 Bayley must cheat to retain her SmackDown Women’s title

This should be just the first match in a long rivalry

Bayley and Noami will create history in Saudi Arabia as they will battle in the second women’s match which will also be the first Women’s Championship match in the Kingdom.

Naomi made a surprise return to SmackDown after a six-month hiatus and battled Carmella to win an opportunity to take on Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship right away.

Bayley, who has been playing a heel for some time, has been giving some tough competition to her opponents and has also been using some heelish tactics to retain her title in the absence of her friend Sasha Banks.

During the event, we will likely see these two women get some time to put up a good match, just like Lacey Evans and Natalya got during the last pay-per-view. With Naomi being backed by the WWE Universe to dethrone The Hugger, it will be interesting to see how the company books this match.

However, the best thing to do would be to allow Bayley to cheat her way to victory and allow her to retain her title overseas, giving Naomi a chance to battle for it again at a later date.

It would be a shame to end Naomi’s quest for the women’s title so soon, and therefore the company must add some drama to the finish so that Naomi can make a case for another match for it.

