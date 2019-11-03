5 Things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 03 Nov 2019, 15:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE could use several top Superstars to extend many storylines

Last week we got a crazy number of amazing storylines and matches as not only did the company give us three top quality episodes of regular shows, but also added a pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia in the middle.

While this made things exciting, the Superstars felt the wrath of flight delays and travel issues as the SmackDown roster could not return to feature on their scheduled show. Instead, the company decided to surprise the fans with NXT Superstars on the Blue Brand.

Carrying that forward, things could turn out to be even more interesting in the upcoming week as the company rolls towards the buildup to Survivor Series which will feature the NXT brand for the first time ever.

This will provide the creatives much more to play with, and many new angles could be added to each rivalry to make things even more interesting for the fans who are used to RAW vs. SmackDown at Survivor Series.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week to build the excitement for the next pay-per-view.

#5 Becky Lynch calls out Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch could verbally attack Baszler as the leader of the women's roster

Shayna Baszler sent a huge message as she emerged on Friday Night SmackDown and dismantled the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley after her match.

Baszler has been known to be a force to reckon with in NXT, and the most dominating Champion in the women’s locker room deserves more attention than she already gets.

Becky Lynch has already defeated a former UFC fighter at WrestleMania, and this could prove to be an interesting rivalry if WWE takes it up correctly.

Advertisement

WWE should bring Lynch out to open RAW and send a message to Baszler, reminding her that she may be able to manhandle Bayley, but she can’t do the same to The Man.

Afterward, the company should keep Lynch and Baszler away from each other physically, but let them talk about each other all-around the media to build up towards a grand clash of Champions at Survivor Series.

If WWE chooses Lynch to talk about Baszler, it will immediately put the former UFC star over with the WWE Universe without her trying to do much.

1 / 5 NEXT