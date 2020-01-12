5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

This could be an exciting week for wrestling fans!

WWE is off to a great start in 2020 and it looks like the creatives know where to take each brand right from the beginning of the year. With major events such as Worlds Collide and Royal Rumble just weeks away, all three brands of the company are doing well to build up their respective rivalries.

RAW seems to be steaming up thanks to Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain, while Andrade is enjoying his first Championship on the brand.

NXT is looking at some top stars like Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Tommaso Ciampa to start making a big impact, while Keith Lee is patiently waiting for his North American Championship shot.

SmackDown has had some great returns in the past two weeks, and John Morrison and The Usos will be looking to make a major impact on the Blue brand.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen this week in order to amp up the storylines on all three brands.

#5 Liv Morgan and Lana have a full out brawl

Things could get ugly between these two women once again!

One of the biggest matches announced for this week's RAW episode is between Rusev and Bobby Lashley. While Rusev, Lashley, and Lana have had a rather lengthy storyline, the inclusion of Liv Morgan to the mix has spiced things up!

While Lana will be in her new husband’s corner for the clash, Morgan has made herself available for The Bulgarian Brute and will be cheering for him at ringside.

While the action will be hot inside the ring, the creatives must book the angle such that the action outside the ring is much more interesting.

The storyline seems to be more of a drama than a battle, and therefore Morgan and Lana should play an equal role during the segment by ending up brawling outside the ring, bringing the match to a no-contest as the men try to separate them.

This will allow the brand to go deeper into the storyline and give Morgan and Lana a chance to enter the ring to compete once again, either one-on-one or in tag teams with Rusev and Lashley.

