5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

A lot of interesting things must happen in WWE this week

The final week of shows before the second month of the year comes to an end will likely try to set up the matches and segments for Super ShowDown and the weeks that will follow.

While many of WWE’s Superstars do not travel to Saudi Arabia, they will likely continue to build on their individual feuds to continue on the Road to WrestleMania.

RAW’s Aleister Black, Becky Lynch, and The Monday Night Messiah will have great plans lined up for the week while Ricochet will have all his focus set on his WWE Championship match.

NXT will give fans the usual hard-hitting action along with a lot more drama which has increased since the arrival of Finn Balor. Austin Theory might also get a chance to exact revenge from Tommaso Ciampa for ruining his moment last week.

SmackDown delivered a rather fun episode last week where we saw the babyfaces shine throughout the night before Goldberg delivered a massive Spear to his Super ShowDown opponent.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Aleister Black puts down Erick Rowan again

For months, Aleister Black sat around backstage waiting for someone to knock on his door so he could show them the way to oblivion.

Cesaro was the first unfortunate soul who was Knocked Out by the Dutch Destroyer, after which Black had several squash matches before he met his match in Buddy Murphy. Murphy too was unsuccessful at putting Black away as he fell for the Black Mass each time.

After several weeks of battling local competitors, Black finally found an opponent in Rowan. Rowan was able to give Black a really good fight, one of the best performances from Rowan in a long time, and take Black to his limits.

Black was finally able to put Rowan away with not one but two Black Mass kicks. This week, we should see a more focused and intense Rowan walk out to the middle to exact revenge from Black.

Fans should be treated to an even longer and better fight between Black and Rowan before Black picks up another victory over Big Red.

This will allow Black to march ahead as the biggest undefeated threat on RAW while Rowan will get even more praise for his performances and get a chance at better bookings.

