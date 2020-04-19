This week's shows could build up some great rivalries!

Last week’s shows were a treat to watch for the wrestling fans as all three brands managed to deliver a lot more in-ring action and a lot less pre-taped promos.

However, there were several heartbreaks in the days between, but the company kept rolling and continued to entertain the fans and give it their best to make things work during the current situation.

RAW saw a new challenger for the WWE Championship stand up, while the RAW Tag Team Champions may also need to be more careful as new challenges have begun to rise.

NXT delivered some top action involving Superstars such as Finn Balor, Akira Tozawa, and Matt Riddle, while Timothy Thatcher made his in-ring debut and Karrion Kross made his first mark on the Black and Gold brand.

SmackDown was not far behind in delivering some decent matches, and we saw new SmackDown Tag Team Champions being crowned by the end of the night to make things more exciting.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 The Viking Raiders turn heel

The Viking Raiders lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy while teaming up with Kevin Owens in his fight against The Monday Night Messiah. Soon after, The Street Profits replaced them on several occasions and went on to win the RAW Tag Team titles from the heels.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen RAW forge a few unconventional tag teams, with Ricochet and Cederic Alexander coming across as one of them. Last week The Viking Raiders defeated Ricochet and Alexander to push their case and possibly get a shot to reclaim their lost titles.

This week, WWE must book The Street Profits in a clash against some team and give them a chance to win. After the match, The Viking Raiders must attack the duo and turn heel in time to set up a big rivalry and clash between the two teams.

With the Money in the Bank pay-per-view coming up, the brand will be looking for a good team to come up and challenge Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for the titles. The Viking Raiders could prove to be the perfect heels to undo the babyfaces and give the RAW tag team division a run for their money.