5 Things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

This week of wrestling could be really fun for the fans

WWE had a wild week last week as fans were treated to some nonstop action. On Monday Night RAW, fans were treated to some action between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton before Seth Rollins and his disciples decided to ruin the fun. The night also saw a great match between Aleister Black and Rowan, and the contract signing between the women of RAW for Elimination Chamber was off the charts.

On Wednesday, fans were treated to some nonstop action on NXT where Charlotte Flair returned to the Black & Gold ring for the first time in years while Finn Balor met his potential next challenger’s followers.

The very next day, Superstars of RAW and SmackDown took center stage in Saudi Arabia where ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt lost his first televised match and gave up the Universal Championship to Goldberg, while The Miz & Morrison became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The action returned to the US on Friday on SmackDown as we saw Goldberg find his first challenger while John Cena returned to make a big announcement before WrestleMania 36.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Aleister Black takes down The O.C.

Last week on RAW, Luke Gallows from The O.C. tried to take down Ricochet but failed to do so. After the match, the three men of the faction were involved in a backstage segment during which Aleister Black walked past them.

AJ Styles called him back and the trio attacked The Dutch Destroyer, leaving him in a heap just minuted before his match against Rowan. While Black was visibly shaken up and injured after the attack, he still managed to defeat Big Red after taking a bad beating.

After the match, Black laid down a challenge for Styles to meet him in the ring next week, and the match was made official for this week’s show.

This Monday Night, Black and Styles must give each other a tough time in the middle of the ring before Styles comes close to defeat. Gallows and Karl Anderson must then enter the ring to protect their leader, taking the competition to a disqualification.

Afterward, Black should fight out of the three on one attack and deliver a couple of Black Mass kicks to Gallows and Anderson to send a loud and clear statement.

This will not only allow WWE to protect both men from a pin on their first encounter but make the story between Styles and Black more intense and bitter for fans to look forward to.

