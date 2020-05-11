5 Things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Edge and Randy Orton will appear on RAW while Finn Balor will look to make a statement

The coming week will be a big one for WWE as we will welcome Mr. & Ms. Money in the Bank on the RAW and SmackDown brands. The week after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view is always an exciting one, and we expect this one to be no different.

Last week on RAW, the RAW Tag Team Champions Street Profits were defeated by The Viking Raiders in a non-title match. The victory will likely help the dominant former NXT Tag Team Champions push their case for a title match down the road.

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander were defeated by the new team of Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink, while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre overcame Murphy.

NXT saw Karrion Kross make an epic debut and score a quick victory to make a statement, while Finn Balor addressed his attacker. The Velveteen Dream failed to win the NXT Championship from Adam Cole thanks to some interferences, and it was interesting to watch Dexter Lumis come to his aide during the match.

Jeff Hardy made his return on SmackDown and immediately got in a rivalry with a major Superstar, while the heels teamed up to take down the babyfaces in a couple of tag team matches.

With so much action taking place last week, there are several things WWE must do this week to keep the interest of the fans alive.

#5 Apollo Crews returns to RAW to help Ricochet & Cedric Alexander, turns heel

Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink are RAW’s newest tag-team looking to make a big impact, and they did well to make an impact last week as they defeated Ricochet and Cedric Alexander after a hard-fought tag team match. Managed by the veteran MVP, Thorne and Vink have a long way to go and it’s good to see the Red brand pushing newer talent.

This week on RAW, the brand must book a rematch between the two teams to give Ricochet and Alexander a chance to redeem themselves and get back on track. We must see the babyfaces score a victory, after which Thorne and Vink along with MVP must beatdown the duo after the match.

Apollo Crews must then appear to even the odds and help the babyfaces get back at the heels, after which he should turn heel and attack Ricochet and Alexander to turn into a villain himself.

Crews had defeated MVP to qualify for the Money in the Bank match, but an injury during a match against Andrade forced him out of it. A heel turn would help the Superstar gain some more following and become more prominent on RAW, and MVP can be the right man to help him get better bookings and rise up on the RAW roster.