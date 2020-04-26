5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

This week's shows need to build towards the next PPV

Last week’s episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown were extremely entertaining, thanks to the creatives of WWE.

RAW kicked off with a great segment involving the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre who fended off an attack from the new heel trio of Andrade, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza. From there onwards, we got three new participants for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match in the form of Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, and Aleister Black.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax battled in dominating matches, while McIntyre ended the night with a win over Garza.

NXT took over Wednesday with a show where Finn Balor was missing, but Velveteen Dream teamed up with Keith Lee, and later Dexter Lumis, to take down The Undisputed Era. Jake Atlas, Fantasma, and KUSHIDA were able to emerge victorious in the Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament during the night.

SmackDown delivered the final blows with a good show on Friday where both the men’s and women’s tag teams got a chance to shine. One new entrant for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder match was also confirmed by the end of the night.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on the three brands to keep the shows exciting this week!

#5 The Viking Raiders challenge The Street Profits

The Viking Raiders are back in action and it seems like the duo is hungrier than ever as they look to regain their spot on the RAW roster.

A couple of weeks ago, the two big men defeated Ricochet and Cedric Alexander in a good match to announce that they were back in contention for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

While The Street Profits are proving to be good Champions, they haven’t come across any real competition yet and WWE needs to put that hurdle in their way to make them come across as a much more dominant team.

Back in NXT, The Viking Raiders were virtually unbeatable and even The Street Profits couldn’t go over them. With that in mind, we must watch the former RAW Tag Team Champions compete in a match this week and win it after dominating their opponents.

After the match, the duo must lay down a challenge to The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships for Money in the Bank to add another match to the event and make things more exciting for the fans.