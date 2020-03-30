5 things that must happen at WrestleMania 36

Title changes, new feuds, and other things that should happen at WrestleMania 36.

The Show of Shows may not be as grand as previous years, but there are many things to look forward to for fans.

Nishant Jayaram

Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, and Drew McIntyre will all be in action at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 hasn't quite gone as planned for WWE, but they are still trying to salvage something out of this tough situation and put on a great show for their fans. The WWE Universe have several excellent matches to look out for at The Show of Shows, while a few feuds have also been teased.

While the show may not have the majestic feeling of previous years, WWE will surely have some surprises to wow their fans and may add some fresh ideas to the match. The WWE fans want some things to happen at WrestleMania 36.

Let's take a look at 5 things that must happen at WrestleMania 36:

#5 Bayley vs Sasha Banks feud begins

Bayley and Sasha Banks

The SmackDown Women's Championship is one of eight titles that will be on the line at WrestleMania 36 on April 4 and April 5. Bayley, who won the title back in October after defeating Charlotte Flair, has been a breath of fresh air as a heel.

She will be defending her title against four women - Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina, and her best friend Bayley, in a fatal five-way elimination match. Bayley and Banks weren't happy at WWE adding Banks to the match, and this could be a great way to set up a feud betwen Bayley and Banks.

The duo haven't had a singles feud on the main roster, but did feud with each other when they were in NXT. Fans have been waiting for them to face each other for a long time, and WWE must pull the trigger to have one of them betray the other and set-up a feud. The SmackDown women's roster is bereft of top quality contenders for Bayley's title and a feud between Banks and Bayley is the only blockbuster feud on the blue brand.

