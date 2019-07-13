5 Things that should happen at AEW Fight for the Fallen

Will Kenny Omega or Jon Moxley stand tall after Fight for the Fallen?

AEW's next major event will be held this Saturday, July 13th, starting at 7:30 pm (EST) with the kickoff show, followed by the main card at 8:30 pm (EST). After the monumental success of "Double or Nothing" and "Fyter Fest", AEW is looking to continue the trend of putting on high-quality wrestling action, intensity, and adult-oriented style programming.

All Elite Wrestling can be considered as a baby company, growing with popularity and size with each passing month. The company may not be anywhere near competing with WWE, but they have certainly grabbed their attention.

AEW Fight for the Fallen poster

Today, we will take a look at five things that should happen at Fight for the Fallen. The match card is very solid. We know AEW will deliver the goods and send the fans home happy. Having said that, we need to see the following happen at the final showdown before "All Out".

#1 No WWE references!

WWE Logo

As wrestling fans, critics and journalists, we understand that AEW is out to compete with the WWE and to offer a true alternative and fun wrestling product. We know the vendetta AEW wants to grow and become the number one game in town. While that goal may or may not be reached, AEW needs to understand that any and all WWE references and jabs only make them look bad.

I love AEW, but I also love WWE. Why? Because I am a pure wrestling fan at heart and will always be that way. I disagree with any wrestling company having the desire to take pot shots at other companies just to get attention or a reaction. I popped when Cody took the sledgehammer to the throne at Double or Nothing. I understood AEW wanted to make a statement that night and they made it loud and clear. Morally speaking, they didn't have to go that route but it made sense. At Fyter Fest, I was very pleased to see little to absolutely no references made to WWE.

My hope is that AEW continues that trend moving forward. No jabs or low blows needed. Rely on your own product. Build up the foundation you've set. Grow your roster. Grow your audience. Be the true wrestling alternative without going down a path of no return. Rewrite wrestling history and learn from the mistakes of the past, otherwise, we're simply reliving history all over again

