5 things that should happen on the Season Premiere of SmackDown on FOX

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.07K // 04 Oct 2019, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team Hogan could find a blockbuster recruit this Friday

SmackDown will be going through some radical changes in the coming weeks, and the Blue Brand will be taking its first steps by making its debut on FOX this Friday.

While a new beginning usually calls for some cautious bookings, WWE has gone all out and booked a completely packed show which will have some segments that could shake the entire WWE Universe to its core.

Brock Lesnar will compete on the Blue Brand for the first time in decades while Kofi Kingston will face his biggest challenge, both figuratively and literally, to date. Apart from that, the Four Horsewomen will lock horns in a tag team match this week, with Becky Lynch teaming up with Charlotte Flair to battle Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Apart from these marquee clashes, other legendary Superstars are scheduled to make an appearance this Friday, and their presence could make things more interesting for the Blue Brand for the weeks to come.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on SmackDown’s Season Premiere in order to make it more entertaining and exciting for the WWE Universe.

#5 Liv Morgan wins her first Championship

Fans are awaiting Liv's new character

Liv Morgan’s move to the SmackDown roster was met with some positive reaction by the fans, and it seemed like the blue-tongued sweetheart was on her way to getting some big solo opportunities.

However, after a singles match with Charlotte Flair, Liv has completely disappeared from televised shows for good. Before her disappearance, Liv hinted at a massive character or gimmick change which fans have still been looking forward to.

At a time when the 24/7 Championship is in Carmella’s hands, WWE could utilize the opportunity to give Liv a huge return if they see the potential in her.

Advertisement

Liv could return with her new character and gimmick and pin Carmella on the Season Premiere to win the 24/7 Championship. Not only will this hand her a boost right away, it will also shed more spotlight on her and her new character, while giving new audiences at FOX a look at the young Superstar.

With Carmella holding the 24/7 Championship at the moment, the opportunities for the female roster of WWE has increased manifold.

1 / 5 NEXT