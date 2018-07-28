5 things that should not happen in Brock Lesnar's return to RAW

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.75K // 28 Jul 2018, 09:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar is returning to the WWE on RAW

Brock Lesnar is set to make an appearance on WWE television on this upcoming week's RAW in Miami, Florida, with his last appearance back in April at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

This is possibly Lesnar's final swansong in the WWE as he is set to return to the UFC and face off against UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar is set to face Roman Reigns - once again - at SummerSlam on August 19th. This will be the third time this year that The Big Dog has a chance to win the Universal title, after failing to win at The Greatest Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

We have a vague idea as to what WWE may do with the Lesnar-Reigns angle on RAW (if you don't, we've got you covered here), but what are the things that WWE should not do when The Beast and The Big Dog face off? Here are 5 things that should not happen in Brock Lesnar's return to RAW

#1 Boring promo between Lesnar/Heyman and Reigns

This is a given. A match of this magnitude needs to be built up well, and so far, there has been no story whatsoever. Reigns has improved on the mic, while Lesnar, who can be brilliant on the mic in the PG-less world of UFC (as he showed in the confrontation with Cormier), WWE would be sceptical of giving him the mic.

We all know that Paul Heyman is one of the best in the business on the mic, but his promos have been rather dull and obvious, lately. He could perhaps use the UFC angle as the main pitch in this promo, while also mocking Reigns and how he has lost in the multiple opportunities afforded to him.

Reigns could perhaps go off script and try to convince the WWE Universe that he's the champion they want to see, or even better, go heel and mock the crowd for supporting a champion that doesn't show up.

Spice things up, WWE!

1 / 5 NEXT