5 things that shouldn't have happened on RAW - 28th May, 2018

The matches for MITB shaped up, but there was very little build to most of them on this week's RAW.

Kishan Prasad ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 00:47 IST

Seriously?

This week's RAW didn't have much in store for viewers. This may be because of the holiday celebrated in America. The show had too many fillers and nothing for the fans to go berserk or chant out their favorite wrestler's names.

The show started with a Braun Strowman and Finn Balor segment that concluded in a rematch from last week. The match was indeed better than the one they had last week but had a few repetitive spots. But Kevin Owens' commentary and the way he verbally provoked both men definitely entertained viewers.

The match card of MITB shaped up with announcements of Lashley facing Zayn, Reigns facing Mahal and Sasha Banks becoming the final competitor in the MITB Ladder Match. This episode of RAW had too many fillers and one wouldn't have missed much by not tuning in.

Let us look at five things that could have been easily avoided this week or could have been in a better way.

#5 Elias' not striking a chord

Elias was used as a filler

Sadly this week, Elias was used more like a filler than a wrestler. Elias started his segment the way he usually does by uniting the WWE Universe in confirming what WWE stands for. But sadly after that, Elias didn't really play his song that usually takes cheap shots at the hometown crowd.

Instead, Elias said a sentence or two to disrespect the crowd before trying to solve some technical issues. From that point on, even Elias didn't know how to waste time and fill in until Seth Rollins and Mahal were ready to do battle for the Intercontinental Title.

Things got even worse when the fans started yelling at The Drifter making it clear that they wanted him to leave but Elias just sat there acting oblivious to the chants.

It was Seth Rollins who finally made his way to the ring and saved us all from this dead segment. He threw Elias' stool out of the ring and finally Elias left the ring and made his way to the back.

Elias has always enthralled the crowd with his songs and the crowd loves to boo him. Elias did make the crowd boo him on this episode as well, but the way it was done lacked the true Elias charisma and thus the segment felt underwhelming.

After Elias' win over Bobby Roode, a man who has qualified for the MITB Ladder match, last week, you would have hoped to see Elias doing something more relevant or at least not be killing time.

Elias did attack Rollins from behind after Rollins' match against Mahal. Hopefully, this sets up a match between them that could lead to a feud that Elias truly deserves.