5 Things That Shouldn't Have Happened On SmackDown Live - 12th June, 2018

Did this episode of SmackDown Live get you excited for Money In The Bank?

The Miz can sell anything!

With this week's SmackDown being the last stop before the Money In The Bank PPV, SmackDown Live tried its best to build up hype to the PPV. The Go Home Show of the Blue Brand clearly started off on a better note than did its counterpart.

The women of SmackDown Live kicked things off with a bang. The four competitors for the MITB briefcase ended up brawling on the outside of the ring with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and The IIconics.

Shelton Benjamin and Daniel Bryan put on a must watch match. Even though Benjamin came off short, he proved that he can still put on grade A matches. We hope to see these two men square off many more times in the WWE.

Nakamura proved that he is probably one of the best heels in the business right now. In his match against Jeff Hardy, The King of Strong Style showed that he is just one move away from taking away the WWE Title from Styles.

While Hardy was close to pulling off a victory, Nakamura, in a desperate situation, went for the move that he has begun to love, the low blow. After getting disqualified, Nakamura stood there and counted to ten with the United States Champion unable to answer the count. Could this be the scene on Sunday?

Despite these few highs on the show, the show had a few segments that shouldn't have happened or could have happened differently.

#5 The AJ Styles promo

Another promo about the same thing

In an interview with Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Styles didn't really say anything that we didn't know. He recapped what happened the previous week during the contract signing between Nakamura and himself.

Styles recalled that he slapped Styles and that he should have punched him instead. He reiterated that he would be the last man standing and that he will be leaving MITB as the WWE Champion.

This interview had provided us with nothing new. It was a summary of what went down the previous week at the contract signing between the two competitors. With this being the go home show, this interview by Styles was bland and didn't help to hype the match further.