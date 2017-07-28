5 things that could have been different if Eddie Guerrero were still alive

The world could have been a very different place if Eddie Guerrero were still around.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jul 2017, 19:21 IST

The world would have been a better place if it still had the great Eddie Guerrero

November 13th, 2005 remains one of the darkest days in the history of professional wrestling. It is the day that Eddie Guerrero left this world behind due to Heart Failure in an incident that sent shockwaves across the entire professional wrestling landscape.

Fans, friends, competitors, and family from all around the world - from Mexico to Japan - mourned the loss of one of the greatest in-ring technicians of all-time, but more than that, they mourned the loss of a great human being who was taken much too early from us, at the age of 38.

Year after year, we are left wondering what would be different if Eddie were still around today. What if he didn't perish in tragic circumstances on that fateful night in 2005? If I were to hazard a guess, we would be living in a brighter world, one with more fun and one made better by his presence.

Today, we're here to celebrate the life of Eddie Guerrero and what he could have meant to the world. So, without any further ado, here are 5 things that could have been different if Eddie Guerrero was still alive:

#5 Vickie Guerrero wouldn't have had as much screen time

Would Vickie have had the run she did with the WWE if not for her husband's death?

In the aftermath of Eddie Guerrero's tragic passing, his wife, Vickie Guerrero, was given the opportunity to be an on-screen presence by the WWE. But, was it as a sympathetic widow? Oh, hell no, this is the WWE we are talking about here.

Vickie started off as an apparent peacemaker between Eddie's best friend - Rey Mysterio - and his nephew - Chavo Guerrero - but soon turned heel and sided with Chavo. Things only got more controversial from there.

She was involved in a number of unflattering angles over the years from 2007 onwards especially one where she was romantically involved with Edge while she held the position of General Manager of Smackdown.

She was a constant heel for almost her entire run with the company and you have to say that there is no way she would have been given the opportunity for as much on-screen presence if Eddie was still around.