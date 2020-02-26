5 Things The Undertaker could do at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

The Dead Man!

The latest edition of the Saudi mega-events, WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is set to take place on February 27 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This being the first instance of these Saudi PPVs taking place on the Road to WrestleMania, there are huge chances of the show having a big impact on WrestleMania 36, which is less than 40 days after Super ShowDown 2020.

WWE has done a decent job with the match card as we have a few massive events to look out for, including the first-time ever clash between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Goldberg for the Universal Championship.

WWE Superstars recently landed in Saudi Arabia, and there was a massive name spotted among them, The Undertaker. This could be a huge spoiler indicating that the Dead Man might have a surprise appearance at the Saudi show. But what could we expect from him?

عاجل : وصول الظاهرة اندرتيكر للرياض للمشاركة في عرض #سوبرشوداون_بوليفارد 😍. pic.twitter.com/cuFH3ZXsRa — Wrestling Club (@WrestlinClub) February 25, 2020

In this article, let's take a look at the five things The Undertaker could do at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. Be sure to let us know your predictions and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 An impromptu match

Will he show up for an impromptu match?

WWE has been very careful about using the Phenom these days, especially after his match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2019. This year as well, WWE seemed to have no plans for him until now when he was spotted in Saudi Arabia.

While he does not have a scheduled match at the show, the company can always use him to have a short impromptu match. This could be useful in giving him some ring time before his rumored WrestleMania match, and would also keep the Saudi crowd happy as they get to see a legendary Superstar perform in front of them.

With Mansoor not being in any match, WWE could also use 'Taker in a segment with the local hero, putting him over big time.

