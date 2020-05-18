5 Things The Undertaker is yet to accomplish in WWE

The Undertaker will soon be completing 30 years with WWE!

The Undertaker is arguably one of the biggest Superstars that WWE has ever seen and probably will ever see in the future. Having an illustrious career filled with championships, accolades, and countless WrestleMania moments, it goes without saying that The Undertaker is a sure-shot WWE Hall of Famer, whenever he does retire.

The Deadman is in the news recently for a unique documentary series on him "Undertaker: The Last Ride" on the WWE Network. After maintaining kayfabe throughout his career, this has been the first time that Mark Calaway has allowed the WWE cameras to follow his journey as a WWE Superstar and a human being. The series has been receiving praise from fans and critics alike!

Undertaker: The Last Ride continues to stake its claim for the title of greatest documentary in the history of professional wrestling with Chapter 2 - Redemption, which will be available to watch on WWE Network this Sunday.



The series focuses on The Undertaker reflecting around the decision of him supposedly retiring and coming back again. There has been a question among the WWE Universe as to why The Deadman needs to come back after being at the top of the company for all these years? He has achieved all that there is to, right? Actually, no!

Let's take a look at the five things that The Undertaker is yet to accomplish in his star-studded WWE career. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

#5 The Undertaker has never been Mr. Money in the Bank

The Undertaker is one of the few top WWE Superstars to have never won and even competed in a Money in the Bank ladder match. The MITB matches were introduced in 2005 at WrestleMania 21, and have seen many top Superstars win the briefcase and get themselves a world title shot at any time of their choice.

While The Phenom has competed in numerous gimmick matches throughout his careers including the Royal Rumble, Hell in a Cell, and the recent Boneyard Match, he has somehow never competed in a MITB match despite it being around for quite some time.

But he has been a victim of a MITB cash-in at the hands of Edge in 2007, where he ended up losing his World Heavyweight Championship to the Rated-R Superstar after the cash-in on SmackDown.

With him hardly having one or two matches a year now, it looks highly unlikely that we will ever see The Deadman holding the MITB contract!