5 things The Undertaker refused to do in WWE

Since retiring in 2020, The Undertaker has given fans a glimpse into his real life in hundreds of out-of-character appearances and interviews. Along the way, the WWE Universe has learned more information about the all-time great than anyone could ever have imagined.

The Deadman was viewed by many as a locker-room leader during his 30-year WWE in-ring career. The man behind the menacing character, Mark Calaway, formed a close friendship with Vince McMahon over those three decades. However, he did not always agree with ideas presented to him backstage.

On one occasion, the 2022 Hall of Famer was so reluctant to participate in an unscripted segment that he abruptly left the ring. Another time, WWE wanted to honor his achievements with what appeared to be a perfect send-off, but the WrestleMania icon declined.

In this article, let's count down five things The Phenom refused to do in WWE.

#5. The Undertaker refused to kick out of the 3D

In 2004, The Undertaker defeated The Dudley Boyz in a Handicap Concrete Crypt match at the Great American Bash. At the time, nobody had ever kicked out of Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley's 3D finisher.

On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show, Bubba Ray said he would have allowed his opponent to kick out of the move. He even suggested the idea backstage, but the veteran declined out of respect for how long they had protected their finisher.

Six years later, Chris Sabin became the first person to kick out of the 3D when he and Alex Shelley defeated The Dudley Boyz in TNA.

#4. The Undertaker refused to lose against Albert

Before becoming the WWE Performance Center head coach, Matt Bloom wrestled under several different names. In 2001, the imposing veteran was known as Albert when he formed the X-Factor faction with Justin Credible and Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac.

Waltman revealed in an interview with Cultaholic (H/T POST Wrestling) that The Undertaker once refused to lose against Albert at a television taping. According to the former D-Generation X member, the WWE legend reacted to the booking decision by saying, "Nah, that's not happening. Like, just out of nowhere?"

The incident happened in 2001 when X-Factor was still together. Albert defeated The Phenom once during that time on the August 30, 2001, episode of SmackDown, but he only won via disqualification.

#3. The Undertaker refused to take Vader's acrobatic move

Vader defeated The Undertaker at the 1997 Royal Rumble after landing a Vader Bomb from the second rope. Although the finish was spectacular enough, another moment in the match would likely have grabbed the headlines had it not been for The Deadman's refusal.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL once revealed on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that Vader wanted to receive a Tombstone Piledriver, but with an athletic twist. The 440-pounder planned to perform a moonsault into the arms of his opponent, who would then reverse the move into a Tombstone.

According to JBL, The Deadman listened to Vader's pitch, patted his rival on the leg, and walked out of the dressing room without saying a word.

#2. The Undertaker refused to perform Booker T's Spinaroonie

On August 12, 2002, The Undertaker formed an unlikely alliance with Booker T, Goldust, and The Rock on RAW. The four men joined forces in a losing effort against Christian, Lance Storm, Test, and Triple H in the main event.

WWE stars usually participate in an untelevised moment at the end of shows to send fans home happy. On this occasion, Vince McMahon came up with the idea to force The Deadman to perform Booker T's iconic Spinaroonie breakdance move.

Unbeknownst to the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer, several WWE stars were in on the joke. One by one, wrestler after wrestler came down to the ring, performed the dance themselves, and encouraged their co-worker to do the same. After almost 30 minutes, he repeatedly refused before riding away on his motorcycle.

#1. The Undertaker refused a WWE Hall of Fame induction

If Vince McMahon had his way, The Undertaker's 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction would have taken place seven years earlier.

McMahon originally planned for his top star to join the illustrious group of legends in 2015. However, he rejected the offer because he wanted to continue wrestling for a few more years.

The 2015 class, which included Kevin Nash and Randy Savage, would almost certainly have been headlined by The Phenom if he agreed to be inducted. Instead, he defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 that year.

Do you have any favorite stories to share about Mark Calaway? Let us know in the comments section below.

