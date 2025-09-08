5 Things The Usos can do on WWE RAW after their reunion

Jimmy Uso made his return on WWE RAW after Clash in Paris, coming to the aid of his twin brother, Jey Uso, following an attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. On the show, Jey teamed up with LA Knight against The Vision in a tag team match in the main event, where the heels won.

Ad

Given the angle and Jimmy's absence from last week's episode of SmackDown, it now appears that Big Jim will feature on the red brand. There, he could join forces with Jey and possibly revive The Usos, especially now that Roman Reigns is off WWE TV.

Ad

Trending

If this happens, let's explore five things The Usos can do on WWE RAW after their reunion.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

#5. Call out and brawl with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker continued to feud with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns on WWE RAW during Seth Rollins' brief hiatus. The OG Bloodline members squared off against The Vision at The Biggest Party of the Summer, where they emerged victorious.

Ad

After the heels took out the OTC at Clash in Paris, it appears that Jimmy Uso will now take his place and join forces with Jey against Breakker and Reed. Following the turn of events on the show last week, the twins might call out The Vision. If this happens, it could lead to a huge brawl between the rival teams.

#4. Challenge The Vision to a match at Wrestlepalooza

If The Usos finally reunite on WWE RAW, Jimmy and Jey may aim to exact revenge on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for assaulting Reigns. That said, the twins might challenge The Vision to a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

Ad

The Usos are considered one of the greatest tag teams in the Stamford-based promotion. They have achieved significant success and created a lasting legacy during their time together. With The Vision being one of the top heel acts in the company, a potential match between the two sides at the upcoming premium live event in Indiana would be a blockbuster.

#3. Confirm that they’re back full-time and will be on RAW

Many viewers believe that the RAW tag team division needs a formidable team like The Usos. Given the momentum and success the twins have gained over the years as a team, bringing them back to compete full-time on the red brand could be the best decision Triple H could make to revitalize the tag team division.

Ad

In a shocking twist, The Usos might confirm that they are back to full-time action as a tandem on the Monday night show. If this happens, it could create more excitement among fans and possibly spark their interest in tag team bouts on RAW in the coming weeks.

#2. Set sights on the World Tag Team Championship

If the above scenario happens, The Usos might also set their sights on the World Tag Team Championship and potentially challenge The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) for the title at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

Ad

Bálor and McDonagh defeated The New Day on the June 30 episode of RAW to win the gold and have successfully defended it since then. However, it now seems that the current champions might need new challengers, as fans appear to be tired of repetitive booking.

Given this situation, the creative team might consider having The Usos in the World Tag Team Championship picture after their potential reunion on the red brand. If this happens, it could add more prestige and value to the title.

Ad

#1. Jimmy Uso may promise to help his brother regain the World Heavyweight Championship

In another scenario, Jimmy Uso may promise to help Jey Uso regain the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey defeated Gunther to win the title at WrestleMania 41, but later lost it in a rematch on RAW after Money in the Bank 2025.

Given that The Yeet Master didn't suffer a pinfall at Clash in Paris, he might still look to get back the title. In a massive turn of events, Jimmy could promise to help his twin get the upper hand over the heels and regain the World Heavyweight Championship. That said, it will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the twins on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!