5 things the WWE Universe needs to stop doing in 2019

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.42K // 29 Dec 2018, 09:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Its time for The WWE Universe to shape up in 2019!

Dear WWE Universe

It's no secret that your commitment to WWE has been tested countless times over the course of the last 12 months and there's no doubt it will be again as time goes on. Whether you like it or not, its a fact of life when it comes to pro wrestling and anyone that isn't prepared for that has no business watching.

With that in mind and another year finally upon us, here are five things you as WWE fan need to stop doing in 2019. Keep in mind that this isn't meant to call out anyone or make fans feel bad about their complaints, it is just a way to promote more positive energy in the pro wrestling space and hopefully make the journey more enjoyable for everyone.

What are your thoughts on all this? Is there anything you hope The WWE Universe stops doing in 2019? Let us know in the comments below and also be sure to tell us what you think proper etiquette is for a fan online and in public.

#5 CM Punk chants

Why are people still chanting CM Punk during WWE shows?

Can you believe people still do CM Punk chants?

While it hasn't been as bad as previous years, CM Punk chants are still a regular occurrence during shows and they honestly shouldn't be. Not only is that evident by the fact that Punk has confirmed that his pro wrestling career is over, but also because if he ever did come back, it probably wouldn't be to WWE.

Think about it! The two parties had a great relationship at times and Punk was even their WWE champion for over a year, but all that doesn't take away from hard truth that Punk was misused after that. Of course it wasn't exactly WWE's fault, especially since they were focusing on the rise of Daniel Bryan, The Shield and others at that time, it still came at the expense of Punk.

In the end, Punk probably deserved better than the sub-par storylines he was straddled with throughout the final months of his run with the company. He also probably deserved that WrestleMania main event slot he always wanted, but it never happened and chanting his name at a WWE event isn't going to change a thing.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement