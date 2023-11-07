5 things Triple H refused to do in WWE

Triple H is widely viewed as one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history. The Game won 14 world titles during an in-ring career spanning 27 years. He has also proven himself to be a worthy replacement for Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead.

As a legendary wrestler himself, Triple H no doubt understands the frustrations that WWE stars go through creatively. The D-Generation X member never had a problem raising concerns about his character's storyline direction, particularly regarding future opponents.

On one occasion, The King of Kings refused to face a WWE icon before later changing his mind. Another time, he risked the wrath of management by declining to wear something that was created specifically for him.

In this article, let's count down five things the WWE veteran refused to do during his career.

#5. Triple H refused to wear the King of the Ring crown

King of the Ring winners usually gloat about their tournament success by wearing a crown for several months after their big victory. The likes of Booker T and Xavier Woods embraced the royal gimmick, but Hunter Hearst Helmsley apparently did not.

In 1997, Vince McMahon's son-in-law refused to wear a crown after defeating Mankind in the King of the Ring final. WWE creative team member Bruce Prichard said on his Something to Wrestle With podcast (H/T WrestlingNews.Co) that The Game thought the additional attire was "hokey."

Prichard added that WWE's higher-ups had little choice but to stop giving HHH a new crown every week because he always destroyed them.

#4. Triple H refused to shoulder-tackle the ring post

Long-time fans will be familiar with a common spot in matches where someone dives shoulder-first between the middle and top ropes into the ring post. The spot usually takes place when a wrestler attempts to spear their opponent, who then moves out of the way.

In a 2015 interview on The Tim Ferris Show (H/T Wrestling Inc.), The King of Kings admitted there are certain moves he "doesn't do well" in a wrestling ring. He mentioned the shoulder-tackle spot as one of those moves, saying he experiences a "mental block" because he "always gets stuck somehow."

The 14-time world champion added that he has refused to be thrown into the ring post when wrestlers have suggested the move during a match.

#3. Triple H refused to lose to D'Lo Brown

D-Generation X and The Nation of Domination were two of the top factions in WWE in the late 1990s. The Attitude Era stables faced off in a variety of matches, including singles bouts between one member of each group.

The Game, representing D-Generation X, recorded victories over The Nation's D'Lo Brown at live events. He also lost the European Championship to Brown on the July 20, 1998, episode of RAW.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed Triple H once "wouldn't return a favor and do a job for D'Lo Brown." He said it was the only time he saw the WWE legend act selfishly behind the scenes.

#2. Triple H refused to travel with Mark Jindrak

In 2003, Triple H formed the Evolution faction alongside Batista, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair. Batista suffered an injury shortly after the group debuted, prompting Vince McMahon to consider adding Mark Jindrak to the stable.

Jindrak rode in a car with the other three Evolution members to see if they could gel together. However, as The Game recalled on WWE Network series Ruthless Aggression, the new-look group was never going to make it to television.

HHH said Jindrak made animal noises in the backseat and acted "like a third-grader." He later told Flair he did not want to be in a car with the former WCW star again.

#1. Triple H initially refused to face The Undertaker before changing his mind

In 2018, Triple H (w/Shawn Michaels) defeated The Undertaker (w/Kane) at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. The match announcement came as a surprise to many, especially as their legendary rivalry came to a fitting end at WrestleMania 28 six years earlier.

On the August 20, 2018, episode of RAW, The King of Kings revealed he initially rejected Vince McMahon's pitch about facing The Deadman again. He thought their Hell in a Cell match in 2012 marked the end of an era and he did not want to revisit the story.

After some consideration, the D-Generation X member called his father-in-law back and told him to book the match.

Do you have any favorite stories to share about The Game? Let us know in the comments section below.

