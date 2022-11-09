Details on Triple H refusing to return a "favor" by losing to 28-year wrestling veteran in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently recalled how Triple H refused to lose to D'Lo Brown back in the day, saying it was the only instance when he found HHH being selfish.

The former WWE Champion had an illustrious and decades-spanning in-ring career, where he competed against the who's who of the wrestling business. The Game recently took up the key position of the company's Chief Content Officer following Vince McMahon's resignation in July.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was asked if Triple H could use his power to undermine CM Punk's push if the AEW star possibly returns to the promotion. Russo stated that he wasn't sure since he hadn't been in touch with The Game since he married Stephanie McMahon.

"It's very hard for me, because there are two Triple Hs. There's a Triple H before Stephanie, and there's a Triple H after Stephanie. I don't know the Triple H who married Stephanie McMahon. I don't know that guy. Triple H, before he married Stephanie, he was not that kind of a guy," said Vince Russo.

The wrestling veteran then recalled an incident when Triple H refused to return a favor by losing to D'Lo Brown during the Attitude Era. Russo added that this made him angry as the former European Champion had lost to HHH multiple times. He noted that this was the only time he came across the selfish side of The Game.

"I got hot at Triple H one time because he wouldn't return a favor and do a job to D'Lo Brown. And I basically said to him, 'Are you freaking kidding me bro? All the times he has laid down for you, you're not gonna return the favor?' That was the one and only time when I saw a selfish side of Triple H. I don't know the Triple H with power. So, it's hard for me to say," added Vince Russo. (16:56 - 17:47)

Vince Russo has been critical of Triple H's WWE booking

While fans have praised Triple H for his booking decisions, Vince Russo has been critical of them.

On the most recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo blasted the WWE head-honcho for "blatantly" burying Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali. He argued that it made no sense for WWE to bury someone under its payroll.

"He does what Vince McMahon does that I never did one time in my career. Not one time and that's blatantly bury people. You saw it on this show, you saw with Theory on this show, you saw it with Ali on this show. Why would you want to bury in anyway shape or form a player on your roster that you're paying? What is the logic of burying anybody on your own roster? It makes no sense to me."

For those unaware, Austin Theory failed to defeat United States Champion Seth Rollins on WWE RAW after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

What do you make of The Game's work as WWE's head booker so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

