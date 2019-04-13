×
5 things Vince McMahon could offer Sasha Banks to prevent her from leaving

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.79K   //    13 Apr 2019, 23:36 IST

What will Vince offer to Sasha Banks?
What will Vince offer to Sasha Banks?

A few days ago rumours emerged that Sasha Banks has asked for her release from WWE. The stated reason is that she is furious after losing her Women's Tag Team Championship to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

WWE revealed this title in January and at Elimination Chamber, The Boss 'n’ Hug Connection became the inaugural champions. They defended their title at the Grandest Stage Of Them All against The IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina and Beth Phoenix and Natalya.

In this match, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce got a shocking victory, and now they are the new Women's Tag Team Champions. We are still unsure if Sasha Banks has tried to quit WWE or not, but her actions are proving it to be true. 

Banks is a huge name in the women's division, and there's no doubt that Vince McMahon won't let me quit WWE easily. He could present her with a fantastic offer that she may not reject. Here are 5 such things The Boss could get from Vince for staying in WWE.

#5 Money In The Bank contract

MITB contract could change Sasha Banks' mind
MITB contract could change Sasha Banks' mind

Money In The Bank pay-per-view is unique in its own way. We see two ladder matches at the show, one for men and the other for women,

The winner gets the MITB contract that almost guarantees a championship run in WWE. Some wrestlers have become World Championships through this briefcase, and Seth Rollins is an excellent example of it.

This year's edition of Money In The Bank will air live on 19 May. Last year Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss won their respective ladder matches and got the MITB briefcase.

While Strowman failed to cash in his contract in multiple attempts, Bliss cashed in her briefcase at the night of winning it. She defeated Nia Jax to regain her Raw Women's Championship. Although she soon lost it to Ronda Rousey.

This year's pay-per-view is merely a month away, and it would be a great move to let Sasha win the MITB briefcase. It will guarantee her a Women's Championship shot soon which could also prevent her from leaving WWE.

WWE Raw The Boss 'n' Hug Connection Sasha Banks
Contact Us Advertise with Us