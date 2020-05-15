5 Things Vince McMahon has done right in 2020 so far

Vince McMahon

It has already been more than 5 months into 2020, and WWE has gone through a long string of changes over the past few months. The year kicked off on the usual note with fans getting ready for the road to WrestleMania, with an incredible Royal Rumble PPV. Things took a turn drastically though, as the coronavirus crisis made it impossible for Vince McMahon's company to keep churning out shows in packed arenas.

WWE still kept doing its thing by moving to the Performance Center and airing shows from the training facility, including WrestleMania. Over the past few months, Vince McMahon and WWE have done a bunch of things right. Let's take a look at five of these booking decisions.

#5 Cinematic matches

The Undertaker

With WrestleMania emanating from the WWE Performance Center for the first time in history, WWE gave us the best possible content with whatever resources they had. Vince McMahon's promotion went out of its way to produce two incredible cinematic matches on both nights of the show. It was later reported that the Boneyard match featuring AJ Styles and The Undertaker was produced by Michael Hayes and WWE EVP Triple H.

On the other hand, the Firefly Fun House match contested between John Cena and Bray Wyatt on Night 2 of WrestleMania was mostly put together by Bray Wyatt and SmackDown Executive Director Bruch Prichard, with Cena giving some input as well. We also got another entertaining cinematic match at WWE Money In The Bank, and one can't help but feel thankful that Vince McMahon approved these ideas and let the involved personnel's imagination run wild. It was the need of the hour to have this kind of matches. Judging by the reaction these bouts received on social media, it's safe to say that WWE did the right thing by producing these matches at WrestleMania and Money In The Bank.