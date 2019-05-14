5 things Vince McMahon could have planned for Bray Wyatt's new character

What could WWE's chairman have in store for Bray Wyatt?

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has had several vignettes over the last few weeks, a new gimmick called the Firefly Fun House, where a number of different dolls and puppets have appeared in a very sinister and unusual gimmick.

This rebranding of Wyatt was a welcome change following the Sister Abigail gimmick and then his partnership with Matt Hardy.

Wyatt hadn't been on WWE television for several months, with WWE creative not having anything interesting for him.

But on the Money in the Bank go-home show, he revealed his frightening new persona, which has previously left many of the WWE Universe scratching their heads.

What could Vince McMahon have in store for Bray Wyatt in the future? Here are 5 things Vince McMahon has planned for Bray Wyatt's new character:

#1 Dual-personality character

The "happy" Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House

It's clear from the vignettes WWE has aired over the past few weeks that the Bray Wyatt character now has a dual-personality - one who is in a kids playroom but has that evil lurking inside of him.

The weird, creepy promos highlighted that as well. Wyatt has so far pulled it off well, with fans loving the unusualness of it all. WWE currently don't have any other Superstar who does 'weird' as well as Wyatt does. In fact, there's no one else that has a dark gimmick, apart from maybe Aleister Black or "The Demon" Finn Balor.

With this dual-personality character, we could see Wyatt double cross Superstars, where he is nice and friendly with them at first, but his evil side turns on them. We could also maybe see Wyatt struggle to control and suppress the evil in him, which could be interesting to watch as well.

