WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us this week in the Firefly Fun House segment

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 10.29K // 14 May 2019, 09:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Things are going to get very dark and very creepy

WWE RAW was a pretty decent show this week, but the best thing, by far, was Bray Wyatt's brand new demented promo. It is the best thing about WWE RAW every single week for sure, but this week was especially very good.

As always, Bray Wyatt told us a lot through the video where you have to read in between the lines to make sense of it all. I do not claim to be as bright as Wyatt is, but I am a mark for him, so let me actually give it a shot.

If you want a recap of what happened last week, please click on this link. I'd love to hear what your thoughts and opinions are.

This is what I could personally gauge from this week's segment.

#5 Bray Wyatt is a babyface

Bray Wyatt is the best part about #RAW

pic.twitter.com/5O4UlA1HeX — Mark Out Mania | HK AKA Brick Flair (@RealMarkOutHK) May 13, 2019

One of the things that is obvious through this week's segment is that it's not going to be all fun and games for Bray Wyatt in this brand new avatar. This was obvious from the very start thanks to the creepy undertone of his character. But this week, the former leader of the Wyatt Family actually tapped into his dark side and unleashed the demon.

Something I found especially interesting is Wyatt saying that there's still a bit of darkness left in his head but he's going to channel it and control it. So, at this point in time he is a babyface or at least, is portraying to the world that he is a nice guy. Whether or not, he is able to control his demented thoughts and actions is another matter entirely, in my opinion.

Maybe there is a dark force that's leading Wyatt astray. This could potentially be one of the most creative things WWE has done in a while.

1 / 5 NEXT