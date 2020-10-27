5 Things Vince McMahon has unbanned in WWE

It took Vince McMahon decades on end to turn WWE into a global media giant. Vince McMahon bought off the company from his father around four decades ago and has worked incredibly hard since then towards making WWE the biggest wrestling promotion in the USA. Vince McMahon is one of the most fascinating personalities in the history of this business, and there aren't many who can predict what's brewing in his mind.

Vince McMahon has created his own set of rules and regulations in regards to in-ring competition and backstage aspects of the business. The WWE Chairman has banned several things in the past, like chair shots to the heads or the 'First Blood' match. Additionally, Vince McMahon has brought back several things that were once banned by WWE, be it a word or a dangerous finisher. Let's look at five of those things on this list.

#5 Vince McMahon unbans the Buckle Bomb

Nia Jax

A few months ago, Vince McMahon had banned the Buckle Bomb after Nia Jax messed it up while executing it on Kairi Sane. Fans might remember that this was the move that ended WWE Hall of Famer Sting's career after Seth Rollins used it on the former WCW World Champion in a match.

Fast forward to the latest Seth Rollins vs. Murphy outing on WWE SmackDown. Fans were surprised to see Rollins using the Buckle Bomb on Murphy. It seems like Vince McMahon has finally brought back the move and we might see Rollins use it more in the coming months.

Back when Nia Jax botched the move against Kairi Sane, she received tons of flak for being too reckless in the ring, and fans targeted her collectively on social media. Here's hoping the move doesn't cause harm to anyone else in the near future, no matter who uses it during a match.