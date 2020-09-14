This year has been a turbulent one for WWE and Vince McMahon, in particular. The COVID-19 pandemic ended one of his biggest projects, XFL. Meanwhile, he has had to make some difficult decisions as WWE's Chairman. However, it has not been all bad.

2020 has brought out some excellent matches and moments for WWE fans, despite the restrictions in their events. It has been a creative roller-coaster, with the uncertainty of the situation catching up to Vince McMahon at times. There were some weird booking decisions made in the past eight months, as well as some excellent ones.

There is plenty to like about WWE's current product, especially since RAW and SmackDown have moved from the Performance Center to the Amway Center. WWE ThunderDome has added a layer of life to the product.

Whether it is a storyline, a match, or simply the booking of a certain WWE Superstar, there are several things Vince McMahon has got right this year. Here are five of his best booking decisions in 2020 so far.

#5 The Men's Royal Rumble Match: WWE's best match of 2020

Possibly the best WWE match of 2020 so far, the men's Royal Rumble Match was booked to perfection. The decision to add Brock Lesnar to the match, despite him being the WWE Champion, was a genius move. It made the Rumble feel more intriguing while allowing the Beast to interact with a variety of Superstars.

Lesnar entered at number 1 and dominated the entire first half of the Royal Rumble. He had a few memorable moments opposite some old rivals, like Kofi Kingston, and potential opponents down the line, like Keith Lee. This was an all-time great performance from Brock Lesnar, who eliminated a record-tying 13 Superstars from the Rumble.

The WWE Champion's elimination at the hands of Drew McIntyre was also perfect, with the Scotsman taking over the match. One of the biggest pops of the match came when Edge made his surprise return to the ring. He looked incredible and lasted over 20 minutes in the match. He was part of the final three, alongside McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

The entire final sequence was expertly laid out, from Seth Rollins entering at number 30 with his disciples to the final two of Reigns and McIntyre. Vince McMahon made the right decision by having the former 3MB member win the Royal Rumble Match, as it resulted in a mammoth reaction. This catapulted Drew McIntyre to superstardom in WWE.